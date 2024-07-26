SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Alpine team principal Bruno Famin is to step down from his role, the Formula One team said Friday.

Famin will be out of his post “by the end of August,” with his replacement announced “in due course.” He will be in charge at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. The season then goes on a summer break until the Dutch GP on Aug. 25.

Famin will remain in charge of all other motorsports of Renault Group at its Viry-Chatillon engine facility.

Alpine is in eighth place in the 10-team constructors’ championship with only nine points scored by drivers Pierre Gasly (6) and Esteban Ocon (3).

Ocon is the only driver to win a race for Alpine since it rebranded from Renault at the end of 2020. He is joining Haas next season. The team has yet to find a new partner for Gasly for 2025.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing