The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Monday they have signed American linebacker Alvin Jones Jr. and American quarterback Levi Lewis.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed QB Levi Lewis, and LB Alvin Jones Jr.



📝 : https://t.co/U34FFOe608 pic.twitter.com/LAP6ekBjv4 — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) October 31, 2022

Jones Jr., 27, returns to the Roughriders after rejoining the team in October. The Savannah, Ga., native signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spent two seasons on the Ravens' practice roster (2018-19).

Jones Jr. previously signed with the Riders in October of 2021 and attended training camp in 2022. He saw action in both preseason games, recording a tackle and a pass deflection.

A product of the University of El Paso, Jones Jr. played five seasons as a Miner, appearing in 47 games, making 343 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, one interception, seven pass deflections and three forced fumbles. Jones Jr. received a plethora of accolades over his collegiate career, including being named an All-Conference USA Honourable Mention (2017), All-Conference USA Second Team (2016), All-Conference USA Honourable Mention (2015) and All-Conference USA Freshman (2014).

The 24-year-old Lewis from Baton Rouge, La., returns after signing with the Riders in August. Before his time with the Riders, the former University of Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajun' spent time with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Lewis attended rookie camp with the team.

Over his four collegiate seasons, Lewis completed 721 passes for 9,203 yards, 75 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He picked up an additional 1,088 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. Lewis left the school as their career leader in passing touchdowns and ranks second all-time in passing yards. In 2020 and 2021, Lewis earned Second-Team All-Sun Belt honours.