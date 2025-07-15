SAN FRANCISCO -- — Alyssa Thomas made a free throw with a second remaining to give the Phoenix Mercury a 78-77 victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Monday night.

Janelle Salaun hit a 3-pointer with 10.3 left to get the Valkyries to 76-75 and tied it at 77 on a baseline jumper with 6.8 to go. Thomas was fouled on a drive to the basket and got the second free throw to roll in.

DeWanna Bonner led Phoenix (15-6) with 22 points and 11 rebounds. She made a reverse layup with 51.8 seconds left for a 75-72 lead, but missed two of four free throws in the final 16 seconds to keep Golden State in it.

Veronica Burton led Golden State (10-11) with 17 points and six assists. Tiffany Hayes added 15 points, Salaun scored 12 and Monique Billings had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Phoenix led 36-32 at halftime despite 39% shooting. The Mercury didn’t make their first field goal of the fourth quarter until the 5:38 mark.

------

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball