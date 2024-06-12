CHICAGO (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 10 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter, Brionna Jones scored 14 of her 18 in the first half and the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 83-75 on Wednesday night.

Connecticut opened the fourth quarter on a 10-3 run, started by Tiffany Mitchell’s steal and fast-break layup. Thomas also had a steal and transition basket to make it 68-55.

Chicago guard Diamond DeShields made a 3-pointer with 28.2 seconds left to pull within 79-75. But DeWanna Bonner sealed it with two free throws at the other end.

Bonner finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, and Tyasha Harris had 13 points and seven assists for Connecticut (11-1). Thomas also had six of the Sun's 13 steals.

Rookie Angel Reese had a season-high 20 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth straight game with a double-double for Chicago (4-7). Reese was 8 of 10 from the field to set another season high for makes. Kamilla Cardoso, Chennedy Carter and Marina Mabrey each scored 10 for the Sky.

The Sun started 1 of 10 from 3-point range until their second make came with 3:33 remaining in the third quarter. Bonner was 0 of 7 from distance and Connecticut finished 3 of 14.

