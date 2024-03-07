EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday the re-signing of American forward Nick Hornsby for the 2024 season. A starter in all 22 games last season, the 6’7” forward led the Stingers in assists and rebounds.

“I’m very excited to be coming back to Edmonton this summer,” said Hornsby. “The atmosphere both on and off the court was great [last year]. I’m hoping this summer we can continue to get wind and make a good playoff push.”

In his first CEBL season, Hornsby averaged 12.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, the latter two marks good for first on the team. He notched 8 double-doubles, falling one assist shy of a triple-double on July 14th and eclipsed the 20-point mark on two occasions.

“We are very excited to have Nick back this summer,” said head coach and general manager Jordan Baker. “He is a unique talent at his size to be able to create plays for others and push the tempo. I know his style of play and leadership endeared him to Stingers fans right from the jump, and his impact on our organization will only grow in his second season with us.”

Hornsby is currently competing in his seventh international season, suiting up for Eisbaren Bremerhaven of the German Pro A league, averaging 12.7 points across 18 games. It is his fifth season in Germany, with an additional two years of experience in the Israel Basketball Premier League.

Prior to turning professional, the Chicago native played four seasons for Sacramento State, tallying 659 NCAA Division I points in 89 games. He graduated from the program ranked third in all-time rebounds.

Hornsby and the Stingers will return to the Edmonton EXPO Centre on June 2nd to host the Saskatchewan Rattlers in their home opener. Tickets are available for as low as $20 per seat and can be purchased online or by contacting the Stingers head office via email (tickets@thestingers.ca) or phone (1-87STINGERS).