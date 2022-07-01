The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed goalie Amir Miftakhov on waivers for the purpose of a buyout, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported on Friday.

Miftakhov, 22, has yet to appear in an NHL regular-season game.

The Kazan, Russia, native was selected by Tampa in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2020 draft.

Miftakhov split the 2021-22 season with the Syracuse Crunch and Orlando Solar Bears.