1h ago
Lightning place G Miftakhov on waivers
The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed goalie Amir Miftakhov on waivers for the purpose of a buyout, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
Miftakhov, 22, has yet to appear in an NHL regular-season game.
The Kazan, Russia, native was selected by Tampa in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2020 draft.
Miftakhov split the 2021-22 season with the Syracuse Crunch and Orlando Solar Bears.