Dmitry Kulikov is on the move.

The Anaheim Ducks acquired the veteran defenceman from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday for future considerations.

August 31, 2022

Kulikov, 31, appeared in 80 games for the Wild last season. He had seven goals and a career-high 24 points over 18:12 of ice time a night.

A native of Lipetsk, Russia, Kulikov has one year and $2.25 million remaining on a two-year, $4.25 million deal.

Originally taken with the 14th overall pick of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft out the of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Drummondville Voltiguers, Kulikov has appeared in 805 career games over 13 seasons with the Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, New Jersey Devils, Edmonton Oilers and Wild.

Internationally, he's represented Russia on a number of occasions, including as part of two silver medal-winning teams at the IIHF World Championships.