The Anaheim Ducks have acquired defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Lyubushkin had two goals and 14 points in 68 games with the Sabres last season.

The 29-year-old signed with the Arizona Coyotes as an undrafted free agent in May 2018. He was dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 13, 2022 along with Ryan Dzingel in exchange for Nick Ritchie and a draft pick.

He is heading into the second season of a two-year, $5.5 million contract with an average annual value of $2.75 million that he signed with Buffalo in July 2022.

The Moscow, Russia native has five goals and 39 points in 279 career NHL games split between the Coyotes, Maple Leafs and Sabres.