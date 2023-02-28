The Anaheim Ducks claimed defenceman Scott Harrington off waivers from the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Harrington was waived Monday along with Buffalo Sabres goaltender Michael Houser, who cleared Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed forward Brock McGinn and defenceman Mark Friedman on waivers Tuesday. Pittsburgh lost winger Kasperi Kapanen to the St. Louis Blues on waivers last week.

The 29-year-old Harrington has not yet appeared in a game at the NHL level this season. For his career, the Kington, Ont., native has eight goals 37 assists spread out over 238 NHL seasons.

Friedman, 27, has one goal in 11 games this season with the Penguins. He is signed through next season at a cap hit of $775,000.



McGinn on waivers

McGinn, 29, has 10 goals and 15 points in 59 games this season. He is signed through the 2024-2025 season season at a cap hit of $2.75 million.

A second-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2012, McGinn had 12 goals and 22 points in 64 games with the Penguins last season, his first with the team.

McGinn is currently in the second season of a four-year, $11 million contract signed with Pittsburgh in free agency in 2021.