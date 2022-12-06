The Anaheim Ducks have claimed forward Jayson Megna off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov and Winnipeg Jets forward Dominic Toninato were waived on Tuesday.

Megna, 32, did not record a point in 13 games with the Avalanche this season and has three goals and six points in nine games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles this season.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2012 offseason, Megna has 10 goals and 25 points in 161 career games split between the Penguins, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, and Avalanche.

Forward Alex Galchenyuk cleared after being waived by the Avalanche on Monday. The 2012 third overall pick has has 146 goals and 354 points in 646 career games split between the Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Avalanche.

Svechnikov, 26, has three goals and six points in 20 games with San Jose this season. A first-round pick (19th overall) by Detroit at the 2015 NHL Draft, he 15 goals and 37 points in 133 career NHL games split between the Red Wings, Jets and Sharks.

Toninato has one assist in four games this season with Winnipeg. A fifth-round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2012 NHL Draft, the 28-year-old has appeared in 168 career NHL games, registering 12 goals and 30 points split between the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Jets.