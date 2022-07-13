The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Frank Vatrano to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $3.65 million, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Vatrano to the ducks. Three years at 3.65yr — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 13, 2022

The 28-year-old scored 18 goals and had 32 points in 71 games last season split between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers.

An undrafted free agent, Vatrano signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins in 2015.

He is coming off a three-year, $7.6 million deal with an average annual value of $2.5 million.

The Longmeadow, Mass., native has 101 goals and 170 points in 401 career NHL games.

More to come.