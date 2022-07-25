The Anaheim Ducks have avoided arbitration with Isac Lundestrom, signing the 22-year-old centre to a two-year contract extension.

According to Eric Stephens on The Athletic, the deal will have an average annual value of $1.8 million and $3.6 million in total.

NEWS: We have signed a two-year extension with Isac Lundestrom. #FlyTogetherhttps://t.co/dZAqCLmqd6 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 25, 2022

Lundestrom, a restricted free agent, had the off-season's first arbitration hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The Swede had a career season in 2021-22, netting 16 goals and 13 assists over 80 games in his fourth campaign with the Ducks.

Anaheim selected Lundestrom 23rd overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.