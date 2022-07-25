51m ago
Ducks, Lundestrom avoid arbitration with two-year deal
The Anaheim Ducks have avoided arbitration with Isac Lundestrom, signing the 22-year-old centre to a two-year contract extension.
TSN.ca Staff
According to Eric Stephens on The Athletic, the deal will have an average annual value of $1.8 million and $3.6 million in total.
Lundestrom, a restricted free agent, had the off-season's first arbitration hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
The Swede had a career season in 2021-22, netting 16 goals and 13 assists over 80 games in his fourth campaign with the Ducks.
Anaheim selected Lundestrom 23rd overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.