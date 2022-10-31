The Anaheim Ducks could be without one of their best young players for the rest of the season as defenceman Jamie Drysdale is expected to be out of the lineup for the next 4-6 months due to a shoulder injury.

INJURY NEWS: Jamie Drysdale suffered a torn labrum (left shoulder) during last Friday's game at Vegas and will be out of the lineup approximately 4-6 months.https://t.co/aZf05SMbkJ — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 31, 2022

The 20-year-old suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder on Friday against the Vegas Golden Knights and will undergo surgery in the near future, according to the team.

Drysdale has not recorded a point in eight games this season after scoring four goal and adding 28 assists over 81 games with the Ducks in 2021-22, his first full year in the NHL.

The Ducks selected the native of Toronto sixth overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.