The Anaheim Ducks have named former captain Ryan Getzlaf their player development coordinator, the team announced on Monday.

Getzlaf, 38, retired from the NHL at the end of the 2021-22 season, after a 17-year career with the Ducks.

He captained the team from the 2010 season until the end of his career.

The Regina native will assist Director of Player Development Jim Johnson prepare and educate Anaheim's prospects for a career in professional hockey.

"We are thrilled to have a player of Ryan's stature stay with the club into his post-playing career," said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. "His experience and knowledge from his NHL and international career will be invaluable for our young prospects."

In 1,157 career NHL games, Getzlaf, who is the Ducks' all-time leading scorer, scored 282 goals and finished with 1,019 points. He helped the team win its only Stanley Cup, in the 2006-07 season.