The Anaheim Ducks have signed first-round draft pick Pavel Mintyukov to a three-year, entry-level contract on Saturday.

Mintyukov's agent, Dan Milstein of Gold Star Hockey, made the announcement on Twitter.

Congratulations to Pavel Mintyukov (2022 NHL draft 10th overall) on signing NHL entry level contract with Anaheim Ducks.

Mintyukov was drafted 10th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Ducks on July 7.

The 18-year-old played last season with the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit where he registered 17 goals and 62 points in 67 games.

The Moscow, Russia native finished 12th on TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie's draft ranking and 11th on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's list.