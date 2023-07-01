The Anaheim Ducks are set to sign forward Alex Killorn to a four-year, $25 million deal ($6.25 AAV), according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Killorn, who has spent his entire 11-year NHL career with the Tampa Bay Lightning, posted 27 goals and 37 assists in 82 games in 2022-23.

Killorn agrees with Anaheim to four-year deal x $6.25M AAV https://t.co/3l7I60itYS — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

The Halifax, N.S., native had three goals and two assists during the playoffs as the Lightning fell in six games to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.

Killorn is coming off a seven-year, $31-million deal he signed in 2016. The contract carried an average annual value of $4.450 million.

The 33-year-old was drafted in the third round, 77th overall, by Tampa in 2007.

Killorn has 198 goals and 268 assists in 805 regular-season games.