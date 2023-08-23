The Anaheim Ducks signed defenceman Scott Harrington to a professional tryout contract on Wednesday.

Harrington finished last season with the Ducks after being claimed off waivers from the New Jersey Devils on Feb 28. He was acquired by the Devils from the San Jose Sharks two days earlier in a blockbuster trade that also saw star forward Timo Meier make his way to New Jersey.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman had four goals and 11 points split between the Sharks and Ducks.

Drafted 54th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2011 draft, Harrington has 11 goals and 49 points in 255 career games split between the Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, Sharks, and Ducks.

The Kingston, Ont., native represented Canada twice at the IIHF World Junior Championship, leading Canada to a bronze medal in 2012