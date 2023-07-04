Ducks sign D Hagg to one-year contract
The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenceman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract, it was announced Tuesday.
The 28-year-old spent last season with the Detroit Red Wings, scoring two goals and adding five assists for seven points in 38 games.
NEWS: We have signed Robert Hagg to a one-year contract! #FlyTogether | @EandELaw pic.twitter.com/oVKB1b8dBJ— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 4, 2023
The Philadelphia Flyers selected Hagg with the No. 41st pick in the 2013 NHL Draft and he spent his first five NHL seasons in Philly, recording a career-high 20 points in 2018-19. Philadelphia sent Hagg to the Buffalo Sabres in March of last year for a six-round pick.
The Uppsala, Sweden native signed as a free agent with the Red Wings on a one-year, $800,000 contract for the 2022-23 season.
He has 16 goals and 47 assists in 338 NHL career regular season games.