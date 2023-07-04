The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenceman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract, it was announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old spent last season with the Detroit Red Wings, scoring two goals and adding five assists for seven points in 38 games.

The Philadelphia Flyers selected Hagg with the No. 41st pick in the 2013 NHL Draft and he spent his first five NHL seasons in Philly, recording a career-high 20 points in 2018-19. Philadelphia sent Hagg to the Buffalo Sabres in March of last year for a six-round pick.

The Uppsala, Sweden native signed as a free agent with the Red Wings on a one-year, $800,000 contract for the 2022-23 season.

He has 16 goals and 47 assists in 338 NHL career regular season games.