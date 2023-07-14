The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Benoit-Olivier Groulx to a one-year, two-way contract, it was announced Friday.

The 23-year-old appeared in two games with the Ducks last season and 18 the year before. He has one goal and two assists in 20 career NHL games.

In 63 AHL contest last season with the San Diego Gulls, Groulx tallied 18 goals and 21 assists for 39 points.

A native of Rouen, France, Groulx was selected in the second round (No. 54 overall) by Anaheim in the 2018 NHL Draft.