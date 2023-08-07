The Anaheim Ducks announced Monday they have signed former Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock to a one-year contract.

The 36-year-old from St. Paul, Minn., has appeared in 179 career NHL games in 11 seasons with Blackhawks (2022-23), San Jose Sharks (2010-16 & 2021-22) and Minnesota Wild (2016-20), posting a 70-65-20 record with 11 shutouts, a 2.70 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%).

The product of University of Minnesota Duluth (2006-09) was originally selected by Sharks with the 112th overall pick of the 2005 NHL Draft.

The Ducks did not disclose the financial details of the deal.