The Anaheim Ducks have signed goaltender Lukas Dostal to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Sunday.

It is a two-way contract for the 2023-24 season, and becomes a one-way deal in 2024-25. Per The Athletic's Eric Stephens, the contract is valued at $775,000 NHL and $325,000 AHL in the first year, with a value of $850,000 in the second.

Dostal, 23, played in 19 games for the Ducks last season, where he held a 4-10-3 record with a 3.78 goals against average and a save percentage of 0.901.

Originally drafted by Anaheim in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Dostal debuted for the team in the 2021-22 season.

In 23 career NHL games, the Brno, Czechia native has a 5-12-3 record with a 3.66 GAA and 0.902 save percentage.