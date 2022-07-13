The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Ryan Strome to a five-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old scored a career-high 21 goals and had 54 points in 74 games last season with the New York Rangers.

"Strome is a very high IQ player, he's a leader and a culture builder," said Ducks GM Pat Verbeek. "Has strong intangibles that will help support and teach the young players on the team."

Drafted fifth overall by the New York Islanders at the 2011 NHL Draft, Strome was traded to the Edmonton Oilers in June 2017 in exchange for Jordan Eberle. He was dealt to the Rangers in November 2018 for Ryan Spooner.

Internationally, he won bronze with Canada at the 2012 World Juniors.

He is coming off a two-year, $9 million contract with an average annual value of $4.5 million.

The Mississauga, Ont., native has 130 goals and 357 points in 621 career NHL games.