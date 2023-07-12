The Anaheim Ducks signed top-prospect Leo Carlsson to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

Carlsson, 18, was drafted second overall by the Ducks at the 2023 draft on June 28 and was ranked No.4 on TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie's draft ranking..

The 6-foot-3 centre played last season with Orebro of the SHL, registering 10 goals and 25 points. His 25 points was the fifth-most all-time by a draft eligible player from the SHL and was named Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year.

Carlsson represented Sweden at the 2023 IIHF World Championship in Finland and Latvia, recording three goals and five points in eight tournament appearances en route to a sixth-place finish.

He also represented his country at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, registering three goals and six points in seven games en route to a fourth place-finish.

Carlsson joins a Ducks core of Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish, and Jamie Drysdale who are all 22-years-old or younger.