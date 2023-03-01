The Anaheim Ducks will be holding John Klingberg and Dmitry Kulikov out of their lineup against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night for trade-related reasons.

Klingberg and Kulikov won’t be in the Anaheim Ducks lineup tonight. Trade precaution. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 1, 2023

Both defencemen are featured on TSN's Trade Bait board, Kulikov sitting No. 20 and Klingberg one spot behind him.

Klingberg has 24 points in 50 games for the Ducks this season. His recorded an assist in 21:06 minutes of ice time in most recent appearance for Anaheim against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

The 30-year-old is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $7 million on the one-year deal he signed with Anaheim last summer.

Kulikov played 17:25 minutes against the Blackhawks. He has three goals and 15 points in 61 games this season.

The 32-year-old is also a pending UFA, carrying a cap hit of $2.25 million.

Anaheim enters play Wednesday sitting one point above the Columbus Blue Jackets for last place in the NHL. The Ducks last made the postseason in 2018.