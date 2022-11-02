28m ago
Ducks' Zegras fined $1,500 for slashing
Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras has been fined $1,500 for slashing San Jose Sharks defenceman Matt Benning during their game on Tuesday, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Ducks 6, Sharks 5 (SO)
The incident occurred at 12:25 of the second period and Zegras was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.
The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
Zegras, 21, has six goals and eight points in 10 games this season.