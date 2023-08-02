The Anaheim Ducks and forward Troy Terry have agreed to a seven-year contract extension worth $49 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The deal carries an average annual value of $7 million.

Terry and the Ducks were originally scheduled to go to arbitration on Wedesday. Chicago Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev was the first player to go through arbitration this off-season, receiving a two-year, $4.5 million contract last month. Ilya Samsonov of the Toronto Maple Leafs had his hearing one day later and was awarded a one-year, $3.55 million contract from an arbitrator. On Tuesday, Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman received a one-year, $3.475 million contract after his hearing on Sunday.

Terry is a year removed from a breakout 37-goal season with the Ducks after previously owning 15 goals over his three-year career.

The 25-year-old recorded 23 goals and 61 points in 70 games this past season with the Ducks.

The 6-foot winger was drafted 148th overall by the Ducks in the 2015 NHL Draft and has 75 goals and 176 points in his 274-game career.