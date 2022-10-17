The Buffalo Sabres have placed forward Anders Bjork on waivers, it was announced Monday afternoon.

The 26-year-old winger has not played in either of Buffalo's games this season. In 58 games last season, Bjork had five goals and three assists for eight points in 58 games.

It was his second season with the Sabres after coming over in a deal with the Boston Bruins in April of 2021 in exchange for forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar.

Through 211 career NHL regular season games spread out over parts of six NHL seasons, Bjork has 24 goals and 29 assists for 53 points.

Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals signed forward Sonny Milano to a one-year, $750,000 contract on Sunday and placed him on waivers for purpose of loan to the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears. Milano cleared waivers Monday afternoon.