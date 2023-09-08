BRUSSELS — Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse claimed his first medal of the Diamond League circuit with a bronze in the men's 200 metres at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme in Brussels, Belgium on Friday.

De Grasse, the reigning Olympic champion, clocked in at 19.89 seconds to book his spot in the Diamond League final, to be held in Eugene, Ore., on Sept. 16 and 17.

Fellow Canadian Aaron Brown finished fourth in 19.98 and also clinched a spot in the final. Both he and De Grasse ran season best times in the event.

American Kenneth Bednarek won the race in 19.79, followed by Britain’s Zharnel Hughes with a time of 19.82.

De Grasse finished sixth at the worlds and has not finished higher than fifth on the Diamond League circuit this season before Friday's bronze medal.

With the result, De Grasse finished the Diamond League season in sixth place overall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.