Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl and Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak are the NHL's three stars of the week.

Vasilevskiy posted a 3-0-0 record with two shutouts and a .990 save percentage after stopping 99 of the 100 shots he faced.

The 2021 Conn Smythe trophy winner is tied for fifth in the league with a .918 save percentage this season.

Draisaitl shared the league lead with five goals and eight points as the Oilers went 4-0-0 and clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The league's second-leading scorer (120 points) also hit the 50-goal plateau for the third time in his career.

Pastrnak added to his career-high goal-scoring output with five last week, including a hat trick Saturday against Pittsburgh. His 56 goals on the season only trail Edmonton's Connor McDavid (62).

