The Nashville Predators have a new bench boss as Andrew Brunette will be named the team's head coach as the replacement for John Hynes.

Hynes, who had a season left on his contract, was informed on Tuesday that he would not return as head coach of the Predators.

Brunette, 49, spent the 2022-23 season as an associate coach with the New Jersey Devils after leading the Florida Panthers to the Presidents’ Trophy last season.

He received the Panthers job on an interim basis seven games into the 2021-22 season after the resignation of Joel Quenneville. However, Brunette wasn’t brought back after a second-round exit against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the playoffs.

Brunette, who played 1,110 games in the NHL with the Washington Capitals, Predators, Atlanta Thrashers, Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks, scored Nashville's first goal in franchise history on Oct. 13, 1998.

The native of Valley East, Ont., will be the fourth head coach in Predators’ history.

Brunette will replace Hynes, who has coached the Predators for the past three-plus seasons, posting a total record of 92-64-10. He also made three playoffs appearances in Nashville, falling in the opening round each time.

The Predators hired Hynes in January of 2020 after firing Peter Laviolette.

Nashville missed the postseason for the first time since 2014 this past season.