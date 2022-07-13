Copp on heading home to play with friends in Detroit: 'The sky is the limit'

Andrew Copp is heading to Motown.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the Detroit Red Wings have signed the forward to a five contract with an AAV of $5.625 million.

5 years $5.625 for Copp in Detroit. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

The 27-year-old had a career year in 2021-22, registering 21 goals and 53 points in 72 games split between the Winnipeg Jets and New York Rangers.

A fourth-round pick (104th overall) by Winnipeg at the 2013 NHL Draft, Copp spent seven seasons with the Jets before being dealt to the Rangers on March 21, 2022 for Morgan Barron and two draft picks. He has represented Team USA on three occasions, winning gold at the U18s in 2012.

He is coming off a one-year, $3.6 million contract.

The Ann Arbor, Mich., native has 82 goals and 202 points in 483 career NHL games.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings also announced a three-year, entry-level deal with forward Marco Kasper on Wednesday.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed center Marco Kasper to a three-year entry-level contract.



Details: https://t.co/vVJsKO7RgS pic.twitter.com/M5LdldzZSX — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 13, 2022

The team has also added defenceman Olli Maatta on a one-year, $2.25 million contract.

The 27-year-old had one goal and eight points in 66 games last season with the Los Angeles Kings.

A first-round pick (22nd overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2012 NHL Draft, he won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

He is coming off a six-year, $24.5 million contract with an average annual value of $4.083 million.