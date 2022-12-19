Former NHL goaltender Andrew Hammond announced his retirement via Twitter on Monday.

"St. Patrick's Day 2013, I signed an NHL contract with the Ottawa Senators. One dream came true. One dream came true. I was an undrafted free agent signing out of college. I thought things couldn't get better than that. I was wrong," Hammond wrote.

'My career was a series of unbelievable and unexpected memories. I met some of the best people I know and I can honestly say I had the best' job' in the world.

"As life throw more unexpected things my way, I am retiring from hockey. Unfortunately during my time with Montreal I hurt my ankle and I won't be able to make a full recovery. 'm excited for more time stopping pucks at home with Cal, Carson and Harlow,

"I would like to thank my wife first and foremost. We've probably had 20 addresses we've called home throughout my career. She's been there for all of it; good games, bad games and everything in between. I would also like to thank my parents for making the sacrifices along the way that allowed me to live my dream."

Hammond was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Ottawa Senators in 2013, and made his NHL debut that same year for the team. Dubbed the "Hamburglar" in Ottawa, he had a remarkable year in his second season in the NHL, finishing seventh in Vezina Trophy voting after compiling a 20-1-2 record with a .942 save percentage and a 1.79 GAA.

The 34-year-old last appeared in the NHL during the 2021-22 season, posting a 4-5-1 record and a 3.89 goals-against average for the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils.

He sign with the KHL's Traktor Chelyabinsk is September.

The Surrey, B.C., native has a record of 31-20-7 and a GAA of 2.57 to go with a save percentage of .916 across 67 career NHL games.