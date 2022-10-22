Argos RB Harris (pec) to be evaluated by doctors, could be moved off six-game IL

Toronto Argonauts running back Andrew Harris will be evaluated by doctors this week and if he is cleared, he could be moved off the six-game injury list and be considered “day to day," Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie announced.

#Argos RB Andrew Harris tore his pec in the summer and was considered done for the season. This week he will be evaluated by doctors and if he is cleared could be moved off the 6-game injury list to “day to day.” Ryan Dinwiddie hoping Harris plays this season @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) October 22, 2022

The 35-year-old long-time Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back suffered a torn pec earlier in the season. It was believed that the injury would see Harris be sidelined for the remainder of the season after playing in eight games for the Double Blue, rushing for 490 yards on 114 carries.

Harris made history in Week 7 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders when he became just the sixth player and the first Canadian in league history to surpass 10,000 career rushing yards.

The highly-decorated native of Winnipeg, Man., rushed for 839 yards for the Bombers last season on 157 carries and four touchdowns en route to his third career Grey Cup title and second with the Blue Bombers (2019, 2021).