Riders find their man in Harris; Could Fajardo fill QB void with the Als?

The Toronto Argonauts have agreed to a one-year deal with Andrew Harris to keep the veteran running back with the Grey Cup champions, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

Harris told Lalji this season will be his last in the CFL.

One last dance for @andrewharris33 with the @TorontoArgos. The future 🇨🇦🏈 hall of fame RB has agreed to terms on a 1-year deal & tells me this will be his last @CFL season. @CFLonTSN #CFLFA pic.twitter.com/Yyex76iiRW — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 10, 2023

The 35-year-old long-time Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back will be playing his second season with the Argonauts.

He rushed for 490 yards on 114 carries last season, missing the second half of the regular season due to a torn pec. He returned for the playoffs and helped the Argonauts defeat the Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup.

Harris made history in Week 7 of last season against the Saskatchewan Roughriders when he became just the sixth player and the first Canadian in league history to surpass 10,000 career rushing yards.

The highly-decorated native of Winnipeg is a four-time Grey Cup champion, a two-time Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian (2011, 2019), and was named Grey Cup Most Valuable Player in 2019.

A five-time CFL All-Star, Harris was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian in 2017.

