Canadian Andrew Wiggins is nearing a return to the Golden State Warriors and is expected to be back early this week, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wiggins has missed the last 21 games attending to a family matter.

ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins is nearing a return to the team and is expected to be back early this week. Wiggins has missed 21 games attending to a family matter. Huge boost for the defending champions and sixth seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/bQAw8ixINI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2023

The 28-year-old has not played since Feb. 13 and the team did not originally provide an estimate for how long he would be out.

The Toronto native is averaging 17.1 points in 32.2 minutes a night in 37 games this season, his fourth with Golden State.

The Warriors currently sit sixth in the Western Conference at 41-38, half a game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers for the final guaranteed playoff spot.