As if the impact Angel Reese makes off the court wasn’t enough for WNBA fans, her impact on the record books could already be here.

Just a few months after being selected seventh overall by the Chicago Sky, Reese is already chasing a record set by one of the best the league has ever seen.

Candice Parker holds the WNBA record for most consecutive games with a double-double with 12. She set the mark twice, once in 2009 and again the following season.

Sylvia Fowles is the only other player in league history to reach double digits as she had two separate streaks of 10 in 2011 and 2012.

Thursday night, Reese looks for her ninth straight game with a double-double, and FanDuel has us covered with odds on how long this run will last.

Let’s dive into those numbers.

REESE CHASING HISTORY

Reese looks to keep her double-double streak alive Thursday night with a matchup against two-time MVP A’Ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces.

The Chicago Sky forward is averaging 13.2 points and 11.1 rebounds through the first 15 games of her career.

Reese is second in the league in rebounds, trailing only Wilson, and is just one of two rookies (Caitlin Clark), averaging more than 10 points per game.

Reese recorded her first double-double in just the fifth game of her career, and this already historic run began just a few games later.

Reese already eclipsed the rookie record for most consecutive games with a double-double when she had 16 points and 18 rebounds in a win over Dallas for her seventh in a row.

However, tonight will likely be the biggest test of her career as she draws a matchup against Wilson for the first time.

The Aces have played 14 games this season. They have allowed eight double-doubles against – seven coming from a forward or centre.

Here is that list:

Napheesa Collier, Teaira McCowan, Ezi Magbegor (2), Nneka Ogwumike, Dearica Hamby, Breanna Stewart

Notice no rookies are listed. Good luck, Angel!

ANGEL REESE DOUBLE-DOUBLE STREAK BETTING ODDS

ANGEL REESE DOUBLE-DOUBLE STREAK BETTING ODDS Games Odds 9+ -240 10+ +105 11+ +200 12+ (tie record) +330 13+ (break record) +500

FanDuel has priced Reese at -240 to record a double-double this evening against the Aces. That number represents an implied probability of 70.59 per cent.

Her +330 odds to tie Parker’s record of 12 games imply a probability of 23.26 per cent, and they’re giving her a 16.67 per cent chance to break the record.

It’s very safe to say that Reese’s impact on the league has already been felt immensely through social media and attendance numbers.

Now, she’s looking to impact the record books, and I’m not betting against her.

What do you think? Let us know at @TSN_Edge on X.