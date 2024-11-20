The Angel Reese effect is real.

In college, Reese was vital to leading LSU to its first national championship in women’s college basketball.

When she turned pro, she brought attention and ratings to a Chicago Sky organization that desperately needed them. The team saw an average of 1,600 more fans in attendance per home game this season than their 2023 average.

Her YouTube page, Unapologetically Angel, has gained 88,900 subscribers in just two months, and she has been featured on the covers of several magazines, including Sports Illustrated, Slam, and Women’s Health.

She even has her own custom cover of a Reese's Puffs cereal box!

It’s a good time to be investing in the Angel Reese business.

The list of accomplishments for Reese over the last few years feels endless, and over the last six months, she has become one of the better good luck charms we’ve seen.

Ask any sports bettor, and they’ll likely tell you they have their own superstitions while trying to win a bet.

Some people need to sit in a lucky spot. Others make sure to always bet against their favourite team in important games as a “happiness hedge.”

Whatever your thing is, you might want to keep an eye on Reese as she continues to grow her brand and make appearances at professional sporting events.

Since May, Reese has been spotted at seven sporting events covering four different leagues (MLB, NFL, WNBA and NBA), with the home team winning all seven.

If you placed a wager on the home team in all seven games Reese has attended since May and rolled over the winnings on the moneyline in all seven you would be up 100 times your initial investment.

Here is a quick rundown of those games:



May 21: Chicago Cubs +110 beat Atlanta Braves ($10 -> $21)

The first win on this heater looked bleak early as the Braves opened the scoring in the second inning with a two-run home run by Orlando Arcia. But the Cubs would overcome the early deficit, winning on a walkoff single by Nico Hoerner in the 10th inning.

Sept. 22: Los Angeles Rams +230 beat San Francisco 49ers ($21 -> 69.30)

Everyone knows Kyle Shanahan owns Sean McVay. The 49ers’ head coach held a 10-5 record against McVay entering their Week 3 matchup this season having won nine of the last 10 regular season meetings between the two teams.

But the Reese effect is too much for even the 49ers to overcome.

The Rams trailed by seven at the half and by 14 midway through the third quarter but outscored the 49ers 20-3 from that point of the game and won on a last-second field goal.

The +230 win is the biggest underdog Reese has led to victory on this run.

Oct. 6: Chicago Bears -190 beat Carolina Panthers ($69.30 -> $105.77)

The Bears' 26-point win over Carolina (36-10) was the team's largest margin of victory since a 29-3 win over the New York Giants on Jan. 2, 2022.

Proving that when Reese shows up to support your team, something amazing is about to happen.

I mean, come on. She made the Bears' offence look competent!

The Bears!

Oct. 14: Baltimore Ravens -320 beat Washington Commanders ($105.77 -> $138.82)



The Ravens winning as -320 favourites can’t be attributed to only Reese, but Lamar Jackson was just 5-15-1 against the spread in his NFL career as a favourite of six or more points.

With Reese in attendance, he made it 6-15-1 in a 30-23 win covering as 6.5-point favourites.

That’s what the kids call “motion.”

Oct. 20: New York Liberty -260 beat Minnesota Lynx ($138.82 -> $192.21)

Game 5 of the WNBA Finals was an instant classic, with the Liberty winning the franchise’s first championship.

With Reese in attendance, the Liberty held the Lynx to just two points in overtime for a 67-62 win.

Oct. 30: Chicago Bulls +200 beat Orlando Magic ($192.21 -> $576.63)

Pack up your bags. The Reese effect is great but surely not even she can overcome a 15-point deficit for the Bulls after the first quarter against the Magic.

But lo and behold, the Bulls rallied to a 102-99 win over the Magic thanks largely to Chicago holding Orlando scoreless for seven minutes in the fourth quarter.

Nov. 13: Orlando Magic -112 beat Indiana Pacers ($576.63 -> $1,091.48)

Reese taketh and Reese giveth.

The Magic trailed by nine points to Indiana after the opening quarter with Reese in attendance.

Orlando must have been inspired by Reese watching as they out-rebounded the Pacers 50-41 and outscored them by eight points in the fourth quarter to pull out a narrow 94-90 win.

–

So there you have it. Seven games, seven wins for the home team and a cool 100x profit for anyone with their finger on the pulse.

I’ll be keeping an eye out for Reese sitting courtside or wearing any home teams jersey in the near future because the Angel Reese effect is real, and it is here.