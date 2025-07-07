Angel Reese continues to make her case for being the best rebounder in the history of women’s basketball.

As a rookie, she set the league record for most rebounds in a season with 446 and her 13.1 rebounds per game was the best in league history.

Now in her second season she is once again re-writing the record books.

Reese enters a matchup on Tuesday with the Washington Mystics having grabbed at least 15 rebounds in five straight games, something no player in league history has done before.

CAN REESE EXTEND HER STREAK?

Currently, Reese’s total for rebounds on FanDuel sits at 13.5 for Tuesday morning’s game with the over sitting at -138.

Angel Reese rebound props Total Rebounds Odds 10+ -1250 12+ -350 14+ -138 16+ +176

Earlier this season, Reese was held to just 10 rebounds against Washington and has 49 total rebounds in four games against the Mystics in her career.