Sweden's Team Anna Hasselborg, one of the longest tenured rinks in curling, began their 2024-25 season with a convincing run at the Oslo Cup in Norway over the weekend.

The foursome from Sundbyberg were victorious in all seven of their games over the four day event, including a 7-0 win over Denmark's Team Madeleine Dupont in the semifinal and Switzerland's Team Xenia Schwaller, 8-3, in the final.

Hasselborg, third Sara McManus, second Agnes Knochenhauer and lead Sofia Mabergs have played together since 2015.

They captured Olympic gold in 2018 and bronze in 2022, also winning silver medals at the 2018 and 2019 World Women's Curling Championships. Team Hasselborg have won five Grand Slam events during their time together.

On the men's side of the event, Switzerland's Team Marco Hoesli defeated Sweden's Team Niklas Edin in the final 6-5. The Swiss scored a deuce in the eighth end to defeat the reigning men's world curling champions.

Jordan Chandler skipped the lone Canadian team in the field, but didn't make the playoffs with a 1-2 record.

U25 NextGen Classic

At the U25 NextGen Classic in Edmonton, Taylor Reese-Hansen and her team from Victoria, B.C., won all seven of their games to finish first.

Team Reese-Hansen defeated Team Gracelyn Richards in the championship game, 9-4.

“We’re really excited that we were able to come in and meet our goals for the weekend,” said Reese-Hansen after the final. “We’re still figuring out our new team. We came in knowing that we could compete, but the main goal was learning to play together and to get comfy.”

The foursome is rounded out by Megan McGillivray, Kim Bonneau, and Juliana McKenzie.

Winnipeg's Team Jordon McDonald won the men's event after beating Team Jayden King in the final, 5-1.

“All around, it was a fantastic week for us,” said McDonald. “It’s great to start the season like this, and hopefully we’ll be able to build on this moving forward as we’re getting started in our men’s career.”

Team McDonald also includes Dallas Burgess, Elias Huminicki, and Cam Olafson.

Icebreaker Challenge

Minneapolis's Team Chase Sinnett and Saskatoon's Team Ashley Thevenot were victorious at the Icebreaker Challenge in Morris, Man.

Team Thevenot, who were previously skipped by Skylar Ackerman and represented Saskatchewan at last year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, defeated Team Kayla Skrlik in the Icebreaker Challenge final, 4-0.

After almost making the Scotties playoffs with a 4-4 round robin record last year, Ackerman announced at the end of the season she was leaving competitive curling. Thevenot, who was the vice, took over skip duties for 2024-25 and added Brittany Tran to the team.

ARGO GRAPHICS Cup

Japan's Team Momoha Tabata defeated Team Satsuki Fujisawa, 5-4, in the final of ARGO GRAPHICS Cup from Kitami.