Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair is set to return from his Achilles injury, the team announced Friday.

The 26-year-old suffered a torn Achilles tendon during off-season training that required surgery.

"I feel I'm back to where I was, feel 100 per cent; feel great. So I'm just very grateful. Looking forward to it," Duclair said in a video tweeted by the Panthers.

A native of Pointe-Claire, Que., Duclair underwent successful surgery in July of 2022.

Let's make it official!



The Duke is BACK 👑 pic.twitter.com/U32jrh9iux — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) February 24, 2023

Duclair was selected by the New York Rangers with the 80th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, where he played one season before being traded to the Arizona Coyotes.

He spent three seasons with the Coyotes (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18) before being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, where he would finish the '17-'18 season.

Duclair later spent the 2018-19 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Ottawa Senators. Duclair played the 2019-20 season with the Senators before joining the Panthers as a free agent.

In his second season with the Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers in 2022, Duclair netted a career-high 31 goals and 27 assists for 65 points in 74 games.

Duclair added three points in eight playoff games for the Panthers that season before being swept by the Tampa Bay Lightning in four games.

Duclair is in the second-last year of a three-year deal with a average-annual value of 3M.