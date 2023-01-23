Forwards Dryden Hunt of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Anton Blidh of the Colorado Avalanche each cleared waivers Monday and were sent down to their respective AHL teams.

Hunt, 27, played for his third team of the season with the Leafs, where he found his way onto the ice for nine games from Dec. 29 - Jan. 19. He also played three games for the New York Rangers and 25 for the Avalanche.

In 37 games this season, the Cranbrook, BC native scored three goals and totaled three points. He will join the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

Blidh appeared in 13 games for the Avalanche this season, with no points. He will join the Colorado Eagles.

No new players were placed on waivers on Monday.