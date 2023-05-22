The defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts announced the signing of American wide receiver RaJae’ Johnson on Monday.

Johnson played for Troy University last season, recording 36 receptions for 713 yards and seven touchdowns, helping the school capture the Sun Belt Conference and the Cure Bowl.

The native of St. Louis spent the 2020 and 2021 college football seasons with University of Alabama Birmingham.

The Argos, who won their 18th Grey Cup in franchise history last season, kick off their regular season on June 18 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.