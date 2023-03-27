In an effort to facilitate a trade, the Arizona Coyotes have given All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins permission to speak to other teams, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports.

Breer notes that the Cards have been unable, thus far, to find a trade partner for the 30-year-old Hopkins with an asking price of a second-round pick and another assets.

Set to head into this 11th NFL season out of Clemson, Hopkins is owed $19.45 million in base salary for 2023. Breer suggests that the Cardinals could expend the market by offering to pick up at least part of Hopkins's salary in any trade.

A native of Central, SC, Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

In nine games last season, Hopkins hauled in 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Texans, Hopkins spent the past three campaigns with the Cardinals.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Hopkins was a first-team All-Pro in back-to-back seasons in 2019 and 2020.