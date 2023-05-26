The Arizona Cardinals have released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after being unable to find a trade partner, the team announced Friday.

He is now a free agent and able to sign with any team.

We have released Deandre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/POnAb3uhWH — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023

Hopkins was set to carry a $30 million salary cap hit for next season and rumours had swirled about Arizona shopping the wideout for weeks.

The Cards will absorb a dead salary cap hit of $21 million in 2023, but he will be cleared from the team's books after that.

Arizona is widely expected to struggle this coming season as franchise quarterback Kyler Murray recovers from a torn ACL.

In nine games last year for the Cardinals, Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns. Prior to his time in the desert, Hopkins spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Houston Texans.

In 10 NFL seasons, Hopkins has 853 catches for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns.

He was selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft (No. 27 overall) by the Texans.