Has Robbie Anderson's time with the Panthers come to an end?

The Arizona Cardinals have acquired wide receiver Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Anderson was sent to the locker room by head coach Steve Wilks in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“It was a sideline-type situation and that's something we will discuss as we further get into the week,” Wilks said of the incident Sunday.

Sources: The #AZCardinals have traded for #Panthers WR Robbie Anderson. A new WR for Kyler Murray. pic.twitter.com/kdXhEd4DVC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

Anderson got into an argument with receivers coach Joe Dailey in the first half and exchanged words with Dailey again in the third quarter, leading to Wilks' decision.

The receiver said post-game he wasn't happy being taken out on third down and expressed his displeasure.

“It's third down, it's a money down. I don’t think I should be okay with that (being taken out),” Anderson said. “So I made a comment on why I was taken out.

“Honestly, I was confused because I have never been told get out of the game. And, you know, upset by that. Nobody that is a true competitor would be OK with that."

Anderson has 13 catches for 206 yards this season after posting five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' season-opener against the Cleveland Browns.

