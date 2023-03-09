The Arizona Coyotes acquired veteran defenceman Steven Kampfer from the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday in exchange for future considerations.

Kampfer, who will report to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners, has four goals and 22 points in 44 AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins this season.

News: We have acquired defenseman Steven Kampfer from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations.https://t.co/CmtKtzUEaS — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 9, 2023

The 34-year-old Kampfer has 15 goals and 39 points in 231 career NHL games over nine seasons with the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers and New York Rangers

Kampfer was originally drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round in the 2007 NHL Draft.