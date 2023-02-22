The Arizona Coyotes have traded defenceman Dysin Mayo to the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2023 fifth-round pick and the contract of defenceman Shea Weber.

Mayo played 82 games for the Coyotes from 2021-23 and registered 12 points and 35 penalty minutes. He was drafted by the Coyotes in the fifth round (133rd overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Weber played 1,038 NHL games from 2005-21 with the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens, recording 589 points and 714 PIM. His last NHL appearance came in Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. Weber’s current contract runs through the 2025-26 season.