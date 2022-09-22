Arizona Coyotes forward Andrew Ladd failed his physical on Thursday and will be placed on long-term injured reserve, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ladd was acquired from the New York Islanders last year and as a result of him being placed on LTIR, the Coyotes will receive a 2023 third-round pick, which was previously conditional. The Coyotes also received two second-round picks in the trade in exchange for future considerations.

Coyotes forward Andrew Ladd did not pass his physical & will go on LTIR. His thrice surgically repaired knee is still an issue.

Per terms of the trade that brought him to AZ last summer, the Coyotes will get the conditional 2023 3rd-round pick they acquired from the Islanders.

Ladd had seven goals and 12 points in 51 games last season after playing in just one game the previous year with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

The 36-year-old is signed through this season at a cap hit of $5.5 million.

A veteran of 992 NHL games, Ladd has 255 goals and 547 points over his career with the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, Islanders and Coyotes.