The NHL Department of Player Safety announced a $5,000 fine for Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller for a cross-check to Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Brannstrom.

The play in question occurred midway through the first period of the Senators' 5-3 win on Thursday night at Mullett Arena. At the end of a play just after Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg froze a puck for a whistle, Keller cross-checked Brannstrom in the neck. Keller was assessed a five-minute major for cross-checking and a game misconduct on the play.

The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowed under the current collective bargaining agreement.

Keller, 24, is in his seventh NHL season, all coming with the Coyotes. In 41 games this season, he has 14 goals and 23 assists.