The Arizona Coyotes have agreed to a three-year, $10.275 million contract extension with forward Matias Maccelli, per Coyotes reporter Craig Morgan.

Matias Maccelli contract terms:

3 Yrs./$3.425 AAV



2023/24: $3.0

2024/25: $3.025

2025/26: $4.250 — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) July 16, 2023

Maccelli, 22, was named to the 2022-23 NHL All-Rookie team after he scored 11 goals and finished with 49 points in 64 games last season. He finished second to Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken amongst rookie point totals.

The Turku, Finland native was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and debuted for Arizona in the 2021-22 season.

In 87 career NHL games played, Maccelli has 12 goals and 55 points.